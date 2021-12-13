Off-duty police officer fatally shoots armed robber at San Pablo restaurant

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty police officer at a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant in San Pablo.

An armed man came into the restaurant and robbed the cashier, according to reports. What the suspect didn’t realize was that there was an off-duty officer with the University of California-Berkeley police eating at the restaurant.

The off-duty officer confronted the robber and shot him once. The man was taken to the hospital and later died.