Off-duty San Jose police officer charged for punching woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose police officer has been charged with felony assault after they punched a woman in the face in a road rage incident, according to the District Attorney’s office.

According to the DA’s office, 37-year-old Officer George Brown, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a Ford Explorer at around 8:00 p.m. on July 24, with his family and an acquaintance, including a young child, when they attempted to merge onto I-280 at the same time as a Ford Flex.

The cars accelerated and braked in aggressive manners with the woman in the passenger seat of the Flex throwing a bottle at the Explorer.

The Flex eventually pulled over on the shoulder with Brown’s Explorer parking behind them, blocking a lane of traffic.

Brown called San Jose police dispatch and requested “Code 3” assistance, usually used in emergencies, before getting out of the car and meeting the drivers of the Flex, a male driver and female passenger, with his front passenger. A teenage daughter waited in the Flex.

220-pound Brown identified himself as a San Jose police officer and then, without provocation, punched the 5’3″ woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Brown punched the woman a second time after she attempted to get up, while Brown’s passenger engaged the driver of the Flex, a fight Brown joined after the second punch to the woman.

The parties eventually returned to the cars and drove off before police arrived to the scene.

The woman eventually went to the hospital and reported the assault which triggered notification to the police.