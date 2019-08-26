Armed man shot by off-duty cop in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (KRON) – An off-duty San Francisco police officer was involved in a shooting in El Cerrito overnight.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Moeser Lane.

According to officials, the off-duty police officer shot a man in his 40’s who they said was armed with a weapon.

The type of weapon was not specified.

The man who was shot was rushed to an Alameda County trauma center; officials said he is expected to be okay.

The officer was not injured.

Police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: