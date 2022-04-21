SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced workers to work in and out of the office during the past two years, Salesforce workers in San Francisco, who have returned to the office, will now have additional lunch options. Off the Grid announced Thursday in a press release it will have its slate of food trucks in front of the building beginning May 3.

Off the Grid said the move is to commit to “the return of the business lunch.” Customers can expect the following food trucks to be on site every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earlier in April, Off the Grid announced its return to its larger-scale event at the Fort Mason Center. Every Friday night from April to November, over 25 food trucks will be on site, including a full bar and live music.

The full list of food trucks expected on site can be seen on Off the Grid’s page for the Fort Mason event. Off the Grid food trucks are also parked at SFO and Levi’s Plaza during lunch hours.

The Salesforce Tower located at 415 Mission St. began operations at its current San Francisco location in 2018. It is located next to the Millennium Tower and a few blocks away from the Embarcadero and Montgomery BART stations.