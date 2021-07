SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A building caught fire late Wednesday night, causing major damage to what could be potentially many businesses.

A firefighter said a cleaning employee smelled smoke at night and then noticed what looked like an outlet fire. The exact cause is still under investigation.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, some smaller hot spots could still be seen burning inside the building on 160 Saratoga Ave in Santa Clara.

No one has been injured.