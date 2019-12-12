Officer, good Samaritans team up to save a life in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – “The car had actually overturned and the people were still inside. I can see a body hanging out on top. He was partially ejected and trying to get out of the passenger door.”

San Leandro police officer Kenny Shedd is describing a recent life or death situation he was facing when he arrived on the scene of of a two vehicle collision near the corner of Doolite Street and Davis Street.

A red pick up truck with two passengers inside versus a big rig — the pick up got the worst of it.

Shedd was able to get the passenger out. However, the driver was still stuck inside.

“Then one of the other people, a citizen, tapped me on the shoulder and pointed toward the hood,” he said. “I looked and there was like grey smoke coming up.”

The tap on the shoulder came from a group of employees from Alco Iron and Steel who noticed the smoke coming from the engine and sprung into action with these fire extinguishers.

“Smoke started coming up from the vehicle. We were all panicked thinking it was going to explode,” Emilizo Zamora said. “The officer and some of my guys were pretty much giving up their lives trying to save that person.”

Working together, San Leandro police officers and good Samaritans were able to get the driver safely out of the vehicle.

“He hopped up on top of the truck and physically tried to pull this guy out”,” Officer Bob Mendenhall said.

An athletic maneuver one would expect from a 17-year veteran officer who happens to be a former Oakland Raiders wide receiver.

“Saving a person’s life is something on a whole-other level of redemption as a police officer,” Officer Kenny Shedd said.