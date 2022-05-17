REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A South San Francisco motorcycle officer was hit by another driver after failing to halt at a stop sign before an intersection on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The officer was participating in the STEP program (Saturated Traffic Enforcement Program), a collaboration of police agencies within San Mateo County that deploys officers into selected cities to conduct traffic enforcement routines, as stated in a Facebook post.

Around 2:25 p.m., the officer was conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Bay Road in Redwood City.

The officer entered the intersection westbound on 5th Avenue with its emergency lights and siren on. While entering the lane, a driver traveling southbound on Bay Road also entered the intersection without properly stopping and hit the officer.

The driver “immediately stopped and was cooperative,” officials said in a press release. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the incident, police say.

Both involved drivers were transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor and moderate injuries, authorities stated.

No other injuries were reported.