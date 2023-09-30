(KRON) — An officer was injured after a DUI driver crashed into a police vehicle overnight Saturday, the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Francisco Boulevard East and Bellam Boulevard.

A Dodge Dart was speeding, ran a red light and broadsided the police car, according to SRPD. Authorities said the force of the collision pushed the police car nearly 100 feet.

The driver of the Dodge was arrested after police found they were under the influence of alcohol. The officer suffered “minor injuries” and was taken to the hospital. The officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, police said.

Photos from the scene of the collision can be viewed below.

The driver was booked into Marin County Jail on charges of a DUI, felony DUI resulting in injury and driving without a license.