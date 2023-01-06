PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda District Attorney’s Office determined the officer involved in a fatal shooting in February 2022 was justified, according to a report on the incident.

On Feb. 17, 2022, a victim of domestic abuse, referred to as “Jane Doe” in reports, reported that her boyfriend, Cody Chavez, had come to her apartment in the Galloway Apartments on Willow Road and Owens Drive that morning around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., beat her and wouldn’t leave.

“He covered my face with a pillow, he pushed me, he pulled my hair, he wouldn’t let me leave the room,” Doe said to dispatchers on the phone around 12:08 p.m. after she tried to return to her apartment from work.

Officers reported to Doe’s apartment and said Doe showed them a picture of her injuries but said she was wearing makeup that covered the injuries up. The officers tried to make contact with Chavez but were unsuccessful, according to reports. Officers said they could see Chavez looking out the window of the apartment.

More law enforcement and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and after 40 minutes of unsuccessful negotiations, officers approached the front door of the apartment to try and reestablish communication with Chavez, according to police.

Body cam footage shows four officers approaching the three-story apartment building armed as they attempted to deploy a robot.

Officers said Chavez had a knife in his hand when he slammed the front door of the apartment on them.

Drone footage then shows the officers breaking a window to the apartment as the robot continues to ram the front door. In audio from the body cam footage, you can hear officers saying Chavez is barricading the door.

Video then shows Chavez exit the front door holding a large knife before charging the officers.

That is when shots were fired, striking Chavez and ultimately killing him. Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence photos show the knife Chavez was carrying was larger than a foot long.

The investigation from the DA’s office stated that all evidence in the case indicated the officer involved was justified in believing Chavez posed a significant physical threat to others and that there was not enough evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer.