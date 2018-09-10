Officer-involved shooting at Gilroy High School ends with arrest

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

GILROY (KRON)- - An officer-involved shooting at Gilroy High School Sunday afternoon ended with an arrest.

According to the Gilroy Police Department, officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle out of Fresno that morning. The suspect associated with the theft is allegedly a former police officer.

Around 1:00 p.m. the suspect called the Gilroy Police communication's center after asking to use a bystanders cellphone.

Authorities say during the call, he referenced the stolen vehicle incident in Fresno.

He allegedly told dispatchers that the woman who reported the vehicle stolen had been kidnaped and the stolen vehicle he had, was stolen from him while in Gilroy.

The suspect ended the call with dispatchers and stole the cellphone he asked to use.

Minutes later, he called police dispatchers again. Authorities said he mentioned a football game taking place at Gilroy High School and that he had a desire to fight with police.

Officers immediately responded to the are and saw him driving a car through an unattended baseball field.

The field is located directly across from the high school stadium where several hundred 5th and 6th graders were playing football.

Parents recognized the danger and rushed to close the gates leading to the football field where kids were playing.

As officers moved into the area to contact the suspect, he drove his vehicle directly at an officer who was chasing him on foot.

Authorities say, the officer was in a confined area and had no escape and feared he would be seriously injured or killed.

The officer discharged his weapon once in an effort to defend himself, police said.

Investigators said he was aware of the risk and his backdrop was clear of any people.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle in the field area and he eventually surrendered to police.

No one was injured in the incident including the officer and suspect.

