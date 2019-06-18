Officer-involved shooting in Hayward leads to chase ending in Oakland

The Hayward Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to a chase ending in Oakland overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of W. Winton Avenue near Cabot Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

A woman who works at the West Winton Business Park says she was told this all started with an attempted burglary.

Police officers responded to the area and, at some point, shots were fired.

Police are not releasing much information on the shooting and a spokesperson said investigators need to review the body camera footage captured during the shooting.

Police say the suspects led officers on a chase to Oakland after the shooting.

Though there were no injuries were reported, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

One suspect was arrested.

Authorities are currently searching the area for additional suspects.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES