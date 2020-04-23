Officer-involved shooting leads to 15-hour standoff in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting that led to a nearly 15 hour standoff in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 500 block of Jones Street after receiving reports of a person with a knife.

Officers arrived to find a man with a weapon and made contact with him.

While officers made contact, an officer involved shooting happened leading to a foot pursuit.

Authorities say the man ran inside a building on the 300 block of Ellis Street.

The individual barricaded himself inside until about 9:24 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The police department tactical unit and hostage negotiation team were on scene to assist.

The suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was evaluated at a hospital. Medical officials say the suspect was not hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Police have not released the suspects identity or charges at this time.

As the investigation continues, if you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contat the 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-444.

More details will be released at a later time.

