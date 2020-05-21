Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man dead in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A deadly officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Hayward Wednesday is under investigation, according to authorities.

Around 2:30 p.m., Hayward police officers conducted a traffic stop near Wildwood Street and Kelly Street. During the encounter, officers shot at the man.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the outcome is currently under investigation.

Officials are not releasing any information regarding the identification of the officers involved. This remains an ongoing investigation as witnesses and officer testimony is gathered and analyzed.

Anytime Hayward police officers use force, regardless of degree, officials say it is a serious matter that requires a thorough investigation. In addition to an internal investigation, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation.

Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

If anyone has any information that can assist this investigation, please call Detective Mulhern at 510-293-7176.

Latest News Headlines: