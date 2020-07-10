2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting was reported late Thursday night in Contra Costa County, according to authorities.
Two deputies were shot and the suspect is dead, officials say.
The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident in Knightsen, which is west of Brentwood.
The sheriff’s office says additional details will be provided shortly.
Check back for updates.
