SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An officer-involved shooting occurred Friday afternoon in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. at Varney Pace near 3rd Street.

⚠️ OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING ⚠️



At approx. 12:48PM an OIS occurred at Varney Pl near 3rd St. Media staging area is in front of 363 Brannan St. Media should park on 2nd or 3rd and walk in.



— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 7, 2021

