Firearm and ammunition found by the officer. (Photo: Petaluma Police Department)

(KRON) — Two men were arrested after an officer located a concealed firearm Wednesday night during a traffic stop, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Just before midnight, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Lakeville Highway and Browns Lane The officer made contact with the driver, Jose Ricardo Rubio-Rivas, 39, and passenger, Daniel Anguiano-Rivas, 32, both residents of Santa Rosa, police said.

A records check of both men revealed Rubio-Rivas was on an active pretrial release status for a felony reckless evading charge. Officers conducted a search of the 39-year-old’s vehicle due to his pretrial status.

A loaded handgun, which was later revealed to be stolen out of Fresno, was located under the passenger’s seat. Both men were arrested on gun charges and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. (Photo: Petaluma Police Department)

Rubio-Rivas received an extra charge of committing a felony while on pretrial release.