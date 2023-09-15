(KRON) — Three people were recently arrested after fleeing from officers in a stolen car, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph.

Automated license plate readers alerted SJPD of a stolen car. The suspects were followed by Air 3, a San Jose police helicopter, during their attempt to flee from officers.

Photo: SJPD Photo: SJPD

The car thieves exited the moving car, which was driving towards an intersection at the time. In fear of a possible collision, an officer jumped into the moving stolen car and stopped it, Joseph said.

All three suspects are now in custody.