(KRON) — A memorial for slain Oakland Police Department Officer Tuan Le will take place Wednesday in Castro Valley. A procession for Officer Le will begin in Oakland.

The service will take place at 10 a.m. at 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley.

Le was shot and killed while on duty early the morning of Friday, Dec. 29 while responding to a report of a possible burglary in process near Jack London Square. He was rushed to Highland Hospital by his fellow officers.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:44 a.m. He was surrounded by his wife, mother, and members of the Oakland Police Department when he died.

He was 36 years old. A public vigil was held for Officer Le on Friday, Jan. 5.