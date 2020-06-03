Officers arrest four SF residents for possession of child porn in Child Exploitation Operation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department arrest four San Francisco residents for possession of child pornography in a Child Exploitation Operation.

San Francisco Police officers arrested Peter Bodin, 54, Anthony Jasso, 31, David Fyre, 33, John Pennington, 47 on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

According to SFPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children they have seen an increase of reported online child exploitation cases prompting them to launch an operation to combat the issue by arresting suspects who are exploiting children online.

On May 22, SFPD investigators equipped with personal protective equipment served multiple search warrants and arrested all four men in San Francisco.

Bodin was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography as investigators found several electronic devices in his possession containing child pornography files.

Jasso was booked for possession of child pornography with a prior conviction — registered as a sex offender based on a prior conviction.

Pennington was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography and for possession of over 600 files of child pornography.

Fyre was also booked for possession of child pornography after the ICAC unit launched an investigation on an individual who was distributing child pornography through several online mobile chats applications.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case.

Although arrests have been made these cases continue to be open investigation and anyone with additional information regarding the investigations you are urged to call SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “TIP” to TIP411 to send an anonymous tip.