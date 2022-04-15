SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in South San Francisco Thursday night after a witness saw the suspect hit his 4-year-old toddler in the face, police said in a Facebook post. The incident happened at a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard where officers recovered a ghost gun from the man.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified man and toddler outside of their hotel room. The suspect was showing symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to police.

Police tried to put the suspect in handcuffs, but he resisted arrest. Additional officers were forced to help by wrestling the man to the ground, which led to his eventual arrest.

The man was taken to the San Mateo County Jail, police said. The toddler was released to family members.

For reference, a ghost gun is a privately manufactured firearm. It lacks a serial number that is used for the identification of the firearm.