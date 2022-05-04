(KRON) — Officers have been exonerated from breaking any police policies during the altercation that led to the death of Mario Gonzalez, according to the results of an independent investigation released by the City of Alameda.

Last month, the Alameda County District Attorney cleared the three officers involved in the incident of any criminal wrongdoing. Gonzalez, 26, died after Alameda Police Department officers pinned him to the ground face-down and restrained him for several minutes on April 19, 2021.

Officers had attempted to take Gonzalez into custody because he was suspected of being drunk in public. Gonzalez, who failed to show identification, was also in possession of stolen alcohol bottles.

His heart stopped beating after officers restrained him on the ground and put him in handcuffs. A coroner concluded that Gonzalez had a “toxic level” of methamphetamine in his system.

However, an independent autopsy found that asphyxiation was the primary cause of death.

Adante Pointer is the attorney for Gonzalez’s mother. They are in a civil lawsuit against the city of Alameda and the police department. From his view, there is a conflict of interest in this independent investigation.

“This is more of the same,” Pointer said. “This is more of the government protecting the government.”