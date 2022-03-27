CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated an officer had been shot and injured.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating two shootings within one block of each other, officials say.

Police first responded to a shooting around 2:43 a.m. around East San Carlos Street and Fourth Street. An adult male was shot and killed, authorities confirmed through a tweet.

The second shooting occurred on East San Carlos Street near San Jose State University a minute later.

Officials haven’t released whether the shootings were related or how they happened.

The streets are currently closed off for investigation and the suspects have not been confirmed.

Police ask individuals to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.