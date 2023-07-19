A Dodge Charger is reported as the suspect vehicle in a burglary reported on Monday (Pleasanton Police Department).

(KRON) — Approximately $10,000 worth of stolen items were discovered after police looked inside the truck of a suspect vehicle on Monday, the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) said Wednesday on social media. Tools and medical equipment were among the items recovered (photos below).

A burglary was reported early Monday morning when a resident saw two suspects breaking into a truck and stealing tools, according to PPD. A witness said two men drove away in a Dodge Charger after the alleged burglary.

Officers then worked to track down the suspects speeding on Hopyard Road. The Dodge then led authorities on a chase onto I-580 westbound.

The suspect vehicle crashed on the freeway near Eden Canyon Road. However, two unidentified suspects were able to run away and escape police.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.