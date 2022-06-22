SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect last Saturday who was in possession of fentanyl, the San Francisco Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning. The unidentified subject appeared to be holding fentanyl in “plain view” near 7th Street and Minna Street in the SoMa neighborhood.

After a search of the suspect, officers recovered 279 grams of fentanyl, 274 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of oxycodone, and $479 in cash. Police said the suspect was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

In the photo posted by SFPD of the items recovered, along with the drugs, officers also recovered a “Cookies” brand backpack. The narcotics were stored in small, individual plastic baggies.

KRON4 previously reported at least four other fentanyl-related busts in the same area around 7th Street and Mission Street within the past couple months. All of these incidents happened within a couple blocks of each other.