Officers recover firearms after driver passes out in Livermore parking lot: police

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have recovered multiple firearms after a driver passed out at a parking lot in Livermore Wednesday morning, according to police.

The firearms recovered were two shotguns, two handguns, two AR-15 rifles, several handgun magazines, and ammunition.

Two were arrested after the car was found in the parking lot: a 33-year-old male driver and his associate, police said.

The AR-15 rifles and handguns were ghost guns. The firearms did not have a serial number, which is a California requirement by law.

Police did not say whether the two arrested were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.