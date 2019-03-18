Officers remain vigilant as Saint Patrick's Day wraps up

NOVATO (KRON) - Saint Patrick's Day is coming to an end but law enforcement officers are keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.

California Highway Patrol says that with major holidays comes major drinking.

Nearly 50 people were injured in DUI crashes on Saint Patrick's Day last year and to avoid any conflict, Moylan's Brewery in Novato went the extra mile to ensure customers were safe.

Manager Eileen Moylan said, " If we need to get an Uber or cab, we get them a cab, if we need to drive somebody home, we do that."

The beer was flowing at the brewery as customers feasted on traditional dishes like corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

For the family-owned business, the holiday is all about coming together and celebrating the Irish heritage.

