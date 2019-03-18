Bay Area

Officers remain vigilant as Saint Patrick's Day wraps up

By:

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 09:59 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 17, 2019 10:11 PM PDT

NOVATO (KRON) - Saint Patrick's Day is coming to an end but law enforcement officers are keeping an eye out for impaired drivers. 

California Highway Patrol says that with major holidays comes major drinking. 

Nearly 50 people were injured in DUI crashes on Saint Patrick's Day last year and to avoid any conflict, Moylan's Brewery in Novato went the extra mile to ensure customers were safe. 

Manager Eileen Moylan said, " If we need to get an Uber or cab, we get them a cab, if we need to drive somebody home, we do that."

The beer was flowing at the brewery as customers feasted on traditional dishes like corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes. 

For the family-owned business, the holiday is all about coming together and celebrating the Irish heritage. 

 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App