Officers respond after 1 person shot in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are responding to a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, officials said.

Around 3:22 p.m., officers arrived to the scene at 4th Street and Mission Street where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their medical condition was not made immediately available.

Police have established a crime scene and are conducting an investigation.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Traffic will be impacted due to police activity in the area.

KRON4 crew is on its way to the scene.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

