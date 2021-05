SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first trailer for the “Venom” sequel starring Tom Hardy has arrived.

The trailer of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” opens with a beautiful aerial shot of the Bay Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: An aeriel view of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on September 7, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If you remember, we first told you about the movie filming in the city last February.

San Quentin also serves as a backdrop in the film.

“Venom 2” is directed by Andy Serkis.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 24.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.