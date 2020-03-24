After massive turnout, new guidelines issued for coronavirus testing at Hayward site

HAYWARD (KRON) – New guidelines have been issued for people thinking about getting tested for the coronavirus at the new testing site that opened in Hayward on Monday.

Anyone who meets any of the following test criteria – regardless of where they live or immigration status – can get tested for the coronavirus for free:

Fever above 100 degrees

Recent travel to Europe or Asia;

Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus;

Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system;

Over the age of 65;

Currently or recently pregnant; or

Homeless

Again – you must be experiencing at least one of the aforementioned symptoms or conditions to qualify for testing. Otherwise, you will be turned away.

No referral from a physician is required.

The center is capable of testing 370 people a day, with results available in as little as 6 hours or by the next day in most cases.

The testing center is located at Hayward Fire Station #7 at 28270 Huntwood Avenue. Members of the public should enter Huntwood Avenue at Industrial Boulevard, then proceed north to a curbside screening location or the back of the line leading to it.

The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are a first responder or healthcare worker with recent suspected exposures to coronavirus, call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 510-583-4949 to make an appointment for testing.

Latest Headlines: