Officials approve Golden Gate Bridge toll hike starting July 1

Officials have approved a proposal to increase tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge over the next five years starting July 1.

The new toll fees are as follows:

35-cent increase to FasTrak ($8.75)

20-cent increase to Pay-As-You-Go ($9)

35-cent increase to invoice billing ($9.75)

This option would raise an estimated $100 million over five years.

According to the Golden Gate Bridge District, the increases are necessary because it needs $75 million over that period for operations, the purchasing or leasing of supplies and materials, and other reasons.

The district says that it did conduct an extensive public outreach campaign to educate the public about the plan, however, very few people provided feedback.

In the end, drivers can expect to pay nearly $10 every time they cross the bridge.

