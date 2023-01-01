LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Livermore police asked Sunday afternoon that people stay away from the Arroyo Mocho creek and trail as the California Department of Water Resources is conducting a high flow release from the Del Valle Dam.

At noon Sunday, the department began releasing 500 cubic feet per second flow of water from Lake Del Valle into Arroyo Valle. Flow increased up to 2,000 cubic feet per water by 4 p.m.

Officials say the dam is safe. But with a strong storm forecasted for mid-week, they also say it’s imperative for people stay away from Arroyo Mocho.

For more information, contact the department’s Delta Field division area control center at (209) 833-2167.

