CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said Sunday they extinguished at least four fires started Saturday night by fireworks, which are illegal in Contra Costa.

According to district fire marshal Chris Bachman, one occurred near the parking lot of Highlands Elementary school in Pittsburg. The other three occurred in Antioch, the largest of which grew to two acres.

No injuries were reported. Seven other fires were reported Saturday night in Contra Costa that could’ve been started by fireworks, Bachman said.

“Resulting fires put property and lives in danger and strain emergency resources,” the district tweeted Sunday. “Con Fire urges residents to celebrate responsibly and safely – fireworks free.”

