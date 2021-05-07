Officials determine cause of fire at Walnut Creek senior care facility

Crews contained a large fire at a Walnut Creek senior care facility on Thursday, May 6, 2021. / ConFire PIO Twitter

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County fire investigators determined the cause of Thursday’s fire at a Walnut Creek senior care facility.

Officials said the fire began as a vegetation fire, possibly caused by discarded smoking materials.

They added defensible space is the number one weapon against fires like this one.

Authorities on Thursday contained the large structure fire that had been burning at the facility, located at 1500 block of Castle Hill.

All residents were accounted for and taken to a safe location.

A witness who lives across the street from the facility told KRON4 that she heard two loud explosions then saw fire. Good Samaritans assisted the firefighters in getting all five residents out safely.

The investigation continues.