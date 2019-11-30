Officials: Dog stolen from car in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – A dog was reportedly stolen from its owner Friday night in Castro Valley, according to Alameda County Sheriff.
Around p.m., the dog was reportedly stolen from a car in a parking lot.
The incident happened at the 580 Marketplace, near Pho Play and Safeway.
Officials and family members are now asking the community for help in bringing the dog home.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department at (510) 667-7721.
