Officials encourage Bay Area residents to stay home ahead of 4th of July

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — It will be a different type of 4th of July weekend in the Bay Area with rising coronavirus cases across the state. Officials are warning people to stay home and be safe.

Mountain View officials want resident to stay home and if you have to leave, wear a mask.

However, at Shoreline Park in Mountain View, the parking lot is packed and while some people are wearing masks — not everybody is.

“Please do all you can to just stay safe and really to stay healthy this weekend,” Katie Nelson, with the Mountain View Police Department said.

Cars are filling up the parking lot at Shoreline Park in Mountain View, where the city’s annual fireworks show typically takes place.

But this year — the show is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising number of cases across the Bay Area.

While the show might not go on — the park itself is still open to the public today and throughout the weekend.

“This 4th of July is different. There’s no question that this year has been tough and that people are I think now more so than ever craving connection with family members and friends,” Nelson said. “But as the governor has said and the county health department has said we are not out of the woods yet.”

Mountain View police and city officials are urging people to stay home and to remember large gatherings and fireworks are not allowed here at the park or anywhere in the city.

“We are just imploring you as we do every year, knock it off please don’t do that we know you are trying to find an outlet somewhere but that’s not it either,” Nelson said.

Police say they have a zero tolerance policy this weekend for fireworks and drunk drivers.

