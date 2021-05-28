Officials explain how San Jose gunman set his home on fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office explained how Samuel Cassidy set his home on fire before going on a shooting rampage at a VTA rail yard Wednesday.
Cassidy put ammo inside a pot on the stove surrounded by accelerants, and then turned the stove on, according to authorities.
The suspicious house fire broke out just before the mass shooting that killed nine people.
The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire.
The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.
After the fire was controlled, officials said they believed the suspect was responsible for the fire and the destruction of his home.
