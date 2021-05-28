Officials explain how San Jose gunman set his home on fire

Emergency responders respond to a fire at the house of the suspect of a shooting, after nine people were reported dead including the shooter on May 26, 2021 at the San Jose Railyard in San Jose, California. – Multiple people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a rail yard in California’s Bay Area, police said, the latest instance of deadly gun violence in the United States. “I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities. But I will tell you that there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy, told journalists, adding that the gunman was dead. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP) (Photo by AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office explained how Samuel Cassidy set his home on fire before going on a shooting rampage at a VTA rail yard Wednesday.

Cassidy put ammo inside a pot on the stove surrounded by accelerants, and then turned the stove on, according to authorities.

The suspicious house fire broke out just before the mass shooting that killed nine people.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

After the fire was controlled, officials said they believed the suspect was responsible for the fire and the destruction of his home.

This story will be updated.