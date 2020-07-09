Officials, families demand help from state amid San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the number of coronavirus cases at San Quentin prison continues to climb and today activists and local elected officials called for the state to do more to help those infected.

In Marin County, the staff and inmates at San Quentin prison are dealing with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

There are currently more than 1300 cases of coronavirus inside the prison. Seven people have died.

Outside the gates on Thursday, there were a group of activist along with numerous local elected officials asking that the state of California do more to help the people inside. We also heard from a former inmate, James King, who wants the state of California needs to immediately begin removing inmates from this prison and get them to help that they need if governor.

“There are thousand of families… we will share whatever resources we have,”King said. “To recognize the dignity of the people inside.”

“Unfortunately COVID-19 is not going away,” California Assemblyman Marc Levine said. “So we can’t let our guard down and that is one of the reasons why reducing the prison population is so important.”

For his part, Governor Newsom says it’s a priority, he wants to focus on getting the most vulnerable inmates out and reducing the population.

