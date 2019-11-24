Officials: Fatal fire claims 1 life in Rossmoor

ROSSMOOR (KRON) – One person is dead following a fire in Rossmoor Saturday night, according to Contra Costa fire officials.

Firefighters reported to a second alarm fire around 8:39 p.m. in Roosmoor, a gated community in Walnut Creek.

As of 9:06 p.m., fire officials have confirmed that the fire was fatal.

The name and age of the deceased person will be released once the victim’s family is notified.

Fire crews are still on scene.

The fire has been contained to a single unit, but officials have displaced three families into another building.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Investigation Unit.