SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities are hoping to return a woman to her home after she was found at a Sunnyvale park on Wednesday.

Visitors at Ponderosa Park noticed the woman walking around seeming to be lost, and officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were called.

She provided her name and told officers that she lives about five minutes away from the park, but couldn’t remember street names or phone numbers.

Her family members are asked to call the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at (408) 730-7180.

