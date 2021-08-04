Officials identify 22-year-old killed in Concord shooting

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A man killed in a shooting that injured two other people in Concord on Tuesday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 22-year-old Saul Zuniga.

Officers responded at 9:56 p.m. to reports of gunshots heard in the area of the 1500 block of Pine Street and found the three victims.

Zuniga, a Concord resident, died at the scene while the other two shooting victims went to hospitals for treatment, police said. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

No arrest or suspect information has been announced by Concord police, who are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Davison at (925) 603-5853 or a confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.