ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Fire Protection District is investigating an arson fire that happened early morning Thursday at an Applebee’s in Antioch, according to a tweet.

Firefighters arrived around 4:27 a.m. on Hillcrest Avenue where they saw the restaurant filled with smoke but no flames.

The fire was set by a flammable liquid through a broken window, officials said.

Sprinklers extinguished the fire.

More photos posted by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District can be seen here.

This is an ongoing investigation.