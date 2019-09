CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officials are directing traffic off Highway 4 in Antioch after a suspicious abandoned car was found.

Authorities say the car may have an explosive device in it, but it’s not confirmed.

Traffic is being directed off westbound Highway 4 at Contra Loma Boulevard and L Street.

For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.