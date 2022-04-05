PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — With warm weather on the way, many people might be thinking of heading out to the beach but the National Weather Service has issued a warning.

National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard warning statement for beach goers. They say from 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, there’s a high risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers should expect the swells to be between 8 and 12 feet in some places. Swells could get over 20 feet in some spots which are considered very dangerous conditions.

They’re advising nobody go in the water today or tomorrow.

Officials recommend those at the beach to keep a close watch on children, pets and other attendees. They say sneaker waves tend to appear unexpectedly and knock people off their feet.

This beach hazard statement extends from Big Sur in the south all the way up to the Mendocino-Sonoma border.

Authorities suggest people avoid climbing on rocks and avoid the beach as much as possible.

If someone were to get pulled into the water, officials say: