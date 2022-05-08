MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Recreation officials have removed the plane from the fatal Marin County crash scene that occurred Friday.

Park officials released a tweet confirming the plane’s removal Sunday morning. The crash killed two passengers. One victim was identified as Jennifer Fox, a Sacramento mother. The plane was removed by the National Transportation Safety Board, officials said.

“The aircraft involved in this tragic accident was removed today by the @NTSB for further investigation,” officials said in a tweet.

Authorities say the Conzelman Road scenic corridor has reopened. No other information was released on the incident.

