PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are responding to a plane crash at the Petaluma Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says CHP received the first call around 4:12 p.m.

When officials got there, the plane rolled over on its wings. A source told KRON4 that the plane was about to take off when a gust of wind hit the plane and caused some issues.

Crews are reportedly dealing with a minor fuel leak.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.