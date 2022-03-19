CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire reported in Campbell Friday night is still active, officials said.

Units from the Santa Clara County Fire Department remained on sight overnight. They will remain at the fire’s location throughout the day, according to a tweet by the fire department.

The fire remains “active and dangerous”, Santa Clara firefighters said.

However, smoke production decreased dramatically.

“Much of the fire has been extinguished, however due to the size of this building it will continue to smolder for sometime,” Santa Clara County Fire Captain Justin Stockman said.

All affected zones returned to normal status.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

