Officials say Vacaville fire started from fireworks

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in Vacaville they say started from fireworks.

Around midnight on Friday, Vacaville police received multiple calls regarding fireworks in the area of Allison Parkway.

Officers arrived on scene and noticed the road at the end of Allison Parkway was on fire.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put the fire out without any building being damaged.

Vacaville police say the department has received more than 75 calls for service related to fireworks.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens all fireworks are unsafe and illegal in Vacaville,” the department wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “We hope to see you at the professional fireworks show hosted by the city. And please have a safe Fourth of July!”