Rohnert Park officials use app to track down illegal fireworks

Fourth of July is one week away, but Rohnert Park’s Department of safety is cracking down on illegal fireworks.

They’re placing the power of enforcement in the palm of your hands.

“Nail ‘Em” allows people to file a report when they see someone using or selling illegal fireworks.

You can send in pictures or provide information of what you saw.

There’s also an option to record audio for 60 seconds.

You’ll need to specify when and where it happened.

The online form also asks for your name, email and phone number in the contact section.

Type in what county this happened in and click submit.

According to the app, firecrackers are the leading cause of almost all firework-related fires and injuries each year.

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Vallejo less than a week ago.

It burned ten acres and was likely caused by giant sparklers.

Officials say it’s illegal and dangerous if a firework shoots up in the air or explodes.

The app is available on iPhone and android devices.

It’s free, user friendly and self explanatory.