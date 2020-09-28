Officials warn Santa Rosa residents as wildfire moves towards area

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are warning Santa Rosa residents of a fire making its way towards the area.

The fire is burning northeast of Santa Rosa near the Napa and Sonoma County Line.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for the area of North Calistoga, South Calistoga and Pythian zones.

“Leave now,” officials say. “It is no longer safe to remain in this location.”

Paul Lowenthal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department joined KRON4 to provide more details.

Check back for updates