Officials working on gas leak in Saratoga

Bay Area

SARATOGA (KRON) — Santa Clara County firefighters were dispatched to a report of a natural gas leak Thursday in Saratoga.

Around 11:39 a.m., fire officials arrived near the area of Saratoga Sunnyvale Road and Spring Blossom Court.

At the scene, they found an underground, natural gas line that had been struck by a construction crew digging in the area.

Firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated several nearby residences.

PG&E is also at the scene working to shut off the leak.

There is no estimated time on how long it will take to stop the leak.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area of Saratoga Sunnyvale Road between Cox Avenue and Carniel Avenue.

